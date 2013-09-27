News: Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracy Anderson Are Launching a Fitness Show; See Nars’ Guy Bourdin Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow and her trainer Tracy Anderson are launching a new series for AOL that will feature women who have transformed their bodies after overcoming tragic situations. [Racked]

Speaking of Gwyneth, her lifestyle site/newsletter Goop is turning five years old. Here are a few of the site’s most Gwyneth-y moments. [StyleCaster]

Photos of Nars‘ new Guy Bourdin-inspired makeup collection are out — and it’s gorgeous. [SheFinds]

Get ready to embrace these top 10 hair, makeup and nail trends for fall 2013. [PopSugar Beauty]

We love these 8 curly hairstyles for girls with natural curls. [Beauty High]