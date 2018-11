Forbes has named Gisele Bündchen the most powerful model in the world. -via The Huffington Post

Rihanna is the queen of scandal, so of course she posed in a denim thong on Instagram. We’re only surprised she later deleted it. -via StyleCaster

For a mere $28 you can create a custom shade of lipstick and actually watch it be made right in front of you. -via Style.com

Manicures are about to get a whole lot more fancy with these 24K gold nail statement pieces. -via SheFinds