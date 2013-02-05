StyleCaster
News: Girls Star Allison Williams Scores A Beauty Deal; Lady Gaga’s Favorite Scent

Francisca Stewart
Allison Williams Simple Skincare

Photo Courtesy of Michael Simon/Startraks

Allison Williams is now the fresh-faced spokeswoman for Simple Skincare, whose products are created for those with sensitive skin. —via People

Kim Kardashian‘s sixth scent, Pure Honey, will be out in September. The pregnant reality star recently shot the fragrance’s campaign with Nick Knight in Paris. —via Coco Perez.

Her signature fragrance may be based on belladonna, but Lady Gaga‘s favorite scent seems to be, in fact, lavender. New court documents say she demands lavender-scented towels, wash cloths, hand soap, body wash, face soap and candles in all her tour dressing rooms. —via StyleCaster

Beloved beauty line Crabtree & Evelyn, which has always been known for body, skin, and haircare products, has just debuted its very own nail polish line. —via Elle

