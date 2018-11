The first photo of Katie Holmes for Bobbi Brown has arrived, complete with a subtle smoky eye we adore. —via PeopleStyleWatch

—

Just a week into the new year and Rihanna has ditched her pixie for long black extensions. —via Glamour

—

Emma Stone is sporting a natural makeup look on the cover of Glamour UK. Find out how to get the look here. —via Beauty High

—

Thinking of starting a fad diet this year? First find out what they do to your body and if they’re actually worth it. —via Refinery29