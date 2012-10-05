News: Emma Stone’s New Revlon Campaign; Jennifer Lawrence Covers Vogue UK

Hitting stores this month is makeup artist Gucci Westman’s Shanghai Collection for Revlon. Emma Stone fronted the campaign and we are currently obsessing over her classic red lip and retro curls. —via Elle.com

Jennifer Lawrence is this month’s cover girl for Vogue UK. Now when are we going to see this beauty on America’s? —via Huffington Post

Let the countdown begin — less than a month until Daniel Craig graces the big screen as Bond, James Bond. But at least we can paint our digits with OPI’s 007 collection while we wait. —via Instyle.com

Ouija boards still give us the heebie-jeebies, but this Halloween-esque makeup bag from Etsy is pretty cool. —via Glamour.com