Elle Fanning was photoshopped for her Bullett cover — complete with pastel smudges and scribbles. —via Styleite

Deborah Lippmann has a new nail polish collection inspired by the characters in Girls! —via Beauty High

If you’re a nail polish junkie like we are, you may want to try Nail Art Society, a new beauty sample service that focuses soley on nail products. —via Glamour

For Les Misérables, Anne Hathaway had custom made vegan shoes made for her character. —via Fashionista