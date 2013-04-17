News: Drew Barrymore’s Wrinkles Are Strategically Photoshopped; See New Hunger Games Hairstyles



Photoshop fail! Apparently when women like Drew Barrymore are on magazine covers, they’re only allowed three wrinkles. — via The Cut

Proof that we’re our own worst critics: Dove had a forensic sketch artist draw women based on their descriptions of themselves, then again based on others’ descriptions of them. Guess which ones looked better? — via Refinery 29

Check out these must-see hairstyles from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire trailer. Spoiler alert: There are braids. — via Beauty High

Clinique is launching a nail polish line designed not to irritate sensitive skin. — via SheFinds

Getting hitched? Here’s what you need to pack in your wedding day beauty survival kit. — via PopSugar Beauty

Here are 10 reasons people are getting Botox — besides as a treatment for wrinkles. — via Real Self