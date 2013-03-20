StyleCaster
News: Drew Barrymore Does Beauty Tutorials; Elizabeth Banks Goes Brunette

Drew Barrymore's beauty tutorials

Watch your backs, YouTube beauty gurus. Drew Barrymore is now making her own (adorable!) video tutorials to promote her Flower Beauty line. — via Us Magazine

As if her extreme Effie Trinket makeover for The Hunger Games wasn’t enough, Elizabeth Banks has changed her look in real life, too — from blonde to brunette. — via People

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a model is like? Follow along with Estée Lauder face Constance Jabolonski in this new clip. — via YouTube

Interesting: A new study shows that wearing bold lipstick can make you look younger. — via Beauty High

Tom, who? Katie Holmes is showing major skin in her sexy cover shoot for this month’s Allure. — via Allure

