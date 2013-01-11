News: Downton Abbey’s Secret To Flawless Complexions; Make Over Your Closet

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt told T Magazine the secret to the natural makeup look on the show is actually achieved through airbrush makeup as well as a touch of concealer, blush and brow filler. —via T Magazine

—

Give your closet a makeover with tips from Melanie Charlton Fascitelli, founder and creative director of the New York City-based couture closet design company Clos-ette. —via StyleCaster

—

Destiny’s Child is releasing their first album in eight years. Aside from (obviously) being excited about the music, we can’t wait to see what matching ensembles they come up with! —via InStyle

—

Only three days left until the Golden Globes! Let’s take a walk down memory lane with the best and worst beauty looks in the past few years. —via Beauty High