News: Demi Lovato’s No-Makeup Moment; Celebrities Cop To Botox

#NoFilter: Demi Lovato tweeted a photo of herself with no makeup, and encouraged her fans to do the same. — via MTV Style

While other celebrities swear their good skin is a result of drinking lots of water (yeah, right), these 16 are keeping it real: all have admitted to getting Botox. — via RealSelf

Love big hair? Then you’ll dig this gallery of ’60s bobs, bangs and flips. — via StyleList

Paging Rachel McAdams: Here are some brilliant makeup tips for redheads. — via Beauty High

Reese Witherspoon‘s colorist gives her tips on how to take blonde hair brunette. — via PopSugar Beauty

Online learning isn’t just for MIT. Make Up For Ever is partnering with Skillshare to launch an online makeup school for aspiring beauty geniuses. — via Skillshare

Get a cut for a cause: On Earth Day, April 22, Aveda will host a worldwide cut-a-thon to raise money for clean water (and hopes to set a world record in the process!). — via Aveda