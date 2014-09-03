News: Demi Lovato Breaks into Skin Care; A New Way to Clean Your Brushes

Here’s something we didn’t see coming: Demi Lovato has launched her own skin care line, called Devonne by Demi. It’ll be available as a monthly online subscription come December. [People]

It seems like MAC comes out with new collab collections every week, some less remarkable than others, but their latest has us shivering with antici….pation. Yes, MAC is releasing a 21-piece themed line in celebration of the 40th anniversary of cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” [Beauty High]

When five top dermatologists share their favorite face mask picks, we listen. [Allure]

If you’re anything like us, you find cleaning your makeup brushes to be a real chore. This brush cleaning glove—yes, glove—makes the task a little bit easier. [Allure]