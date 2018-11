Dakota Fanning is having a sort of Toddlers and Tiaras moment on the cover of Glamour this month. — via StyleCaster

Another day, another hairstyle for Rihanna. This time, the singer is sporting a piece-y red pixie. — via InStyle

Coveting curly hair? You’re in luck: Perms are back, and the modern iteration bears no resemblance to the poofy 80s version. — via Fashionista

Check out this behind-the-scenes video of Beyoncé on the set of the campaign for her new fragrance, NYC Pulse. — YouTube