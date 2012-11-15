StyleCaster
News: Crista B. Allen Models Holiday Hair; A Dog Peed On Lea Michele’s Spray Tan

Shannon Farrell
Crista B Allen Beauty High

Revenge’s Crista B. Allen modeled holiday’s hottest hairstyles for our sister site Beauty High. That French twist, those eyebrows, just gorgeous. —via Beauty High

When Lea Michele sat down with Jay Leno on Monday’s show, she admitted to a dog peeing on her right after getting a spray tan. “I wiped it off, but because I didn’t wipe off the spray tan yet it left pee streaks all over my legs for days.” —via People Style Watch

The Hollywood Reporter had their first ever beauty issue celebrating Hollywood makeup artists and their A-list clients. —via The Hollywood Reporter

Vogue named Emma Stone the Best Dressed of 2012. She’d be on the top of our beauty list too. —via Vogue

 

 

 

