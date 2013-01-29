News: Celebs Without Makeup; January Jones Is Losing Her Hair

Celebrity fashion photographer Juergen Teller shot celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain sans makeup for W magazine’s “Brightest Stars” issue. — via W magazine

Would you buy beauty products from a vending machine? No, really. The BeautyMART vending machine has been unveiled in the Harvey Nichols BeautyMART Boutique in London. — via The Daily Mail

Glitter eyeliner can look so cool on, but can be such a pain to actually apply. Watch this video for some tips and tricks that will have you applying glitter like a pro in no time. — via Beauty High

January Jones is losing her hair! Ok, not exactly. But she did say that her hair is falling out in clumps from all the different colors she’s dyed it in the past year. At one point it was bubblegum pink! — via Us Magazine