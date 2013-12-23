News: Amazing New Cat Nail Wraps, Burberry’s New Scent

Cat ladies of the world, rejoice. Designer Charlotte Olympia has created nail wraps inspired by her kitty-cat flats. [The Cut]

Burberry is adding a female Brit Rhythm to its successful fragrance lineup. [WWD]

Jump on the short hair train (temporarily!) this season with a faux bob. This simple step-by-step tutorial makes it much easier to do than it looks. [Beauty High]

Looking to treat yourself after all this holiday madness? Gift yourself some amazing drugstore beauty loot — all under $15. [Lucky Magazine]