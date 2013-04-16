News: Carey Mulligan Gets A Gatsby Makeover; Gisele Joins Instagram

The Great Gatsby star Carey Mulligan gets a Daisy Buchanan makeover in this month’s Vogue. — via Vogue.com

Anna Kendrick went blonde! Unfortunately, the only evidence is a black and white photo. — via Us Weekly

Madonna stepped out without makeup in New York. — via The Cut

More eye candy in your feed: Gisele has joined Instagram! — via Instagram

See Beyoncé model H&M bikinis in her new look book for the retailer. — via StyleCaster

Check out the yummy shades from MAC‘s new Baking Beauties collection. — via SheFinds