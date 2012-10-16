News: Brad Pitt For Chanel No. 5; Try The Faux-Bangs Bar

Brad Pitt’s campaign for Chanel No. 5 is finally here. Oh, how we miss clean-cut Brad. —via Fashionista.com

Too scared to get a drastic cut? Us too. That’s why we think Butterfly Studio’s Faux-Bangs Bar is the best thing since dry shampoo. —via Elle.com

Now even Disney characters need a hairstylist. Ken Paves is styling Periwinkle, Tinker Bell’s BFF and star of the upcoming Secret of the Wings film. —via WWD.com

Would you try lace stickers on your face? Ok, no. But what about for Halloween? Face Lace has a line of designs that you stick on the face and then peel off. —via Refinery29.com