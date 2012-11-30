News: Bootie-Shaped Nail Polish; Billy Ray Cyrus Gets A Makeover

Would you use a nail polish in a booty-shaped bottle? We’re kind of disturbed. —via Fashionista

—

Miley isn’t the only Cyrus who’s gotten a recent makeover. Dad Billy Ray stepped out this week with a cropped cut and choppy bangs. —via Glamour.com (who also got a makeover)

—

Tomorrow is World AIDs Day and MAC has decided to double their donations. Each VIVA Glam purchase will buy ten meals for a person living with HIV. Check out the products to choose from at Maccosmetics.com! —via Press Release

—

Katy Perry just signed on to create a new line of fragrances. After Purr and Meow, any guess to what the next one will be? —via WWD

—

A new study by Gallup confirms that Americans are one of the most emotional groups in the country. But there is no need to fret, just check out these 10 products that will banish stress. —via Washington Post