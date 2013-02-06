News: Haters Told Pink She Was Too “Butch” To Be Beautiful; Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Nails

CoverGirl face Pink talks about how she’s always been considered “butch,” in the new issue of Redbook. “A ‘girl like me’ is someone who doesn’t rest on her looks, who has had people tell me from day one, ‘You’re never going to get magazine covers because you are not pretty enough,’” she says in the interview. Take that, haters. —via UsMagazine

If you saw Beyoncé‘s amazing halftime show at the Super Bowl, you may have also noticed her fierce gold nails. Guess what? You can buy them! —via InStyle

With the constant onslaught of beauty products coming out, it can be hard to find the ones worth buying. Here’s a list of 15 products that have already proven to be beauty classics. —via Beauty High

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is the new face of Tweezerman. Unfortunately, Vonn also suffered a season-ending knee injury today. —via Hollywood Life