News: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Curly Side; Essie Adds Nail Wraps To Their Product Line

Beyoncé sported tight springy curls for a private performance on New Year’s Eve. We love the curly look! -via Daily Mail

As big fans of Essie, we’re thrilled to learn the nail polish brand will now be offering nail wraps. -via Beauty High

Karlie Kloss was the top model for Vogue in 2012. See who else made their top 10 list. -via Fashionista

It’s kind of annoying when celebs act like they don’t get everything for free. That’s why we love Lena Dunham‘s candor when it comes to the free duds she receives. -via People