News: Beyoncé Poses Naked Covered In Glitter; Sofia Vergara Gives Her American Friends Beauty Tips

Wendy Rodewald
by
Beyoncé wears nothing but glitter on the cover of Flaunt

Beyoncé wears nothing but glitter in a (crazy!) new photo shoot for Flaunt magazine. — via StyleCaster

Sofia Vergara won’t leave the house without getting dolled up, but she can’t say the same about all of her friends: “Most of my girlfriends are very good with it because they’re Latin, but some of the Americans, I give them lipstick like, ‘Put it on!’” — via Harper’s Bazaar

Here’s a guide to all of Miley Cyrus’ hairstyles, ranked in order of outrageousness. — via Beauty High

Will this be the end of roots as we know them? L’Oréal has patented a chemical to stop gray hair. — via The Cut

Are you brushing your hair the wrong way? — via SheFinds

