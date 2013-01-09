StyleCaster
Share

News: Beauty Products Sans Labels; Marc Jacobs’ Beauty Line Drops This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Beauty Products Sans Labels; Marc Jacobs’ Beauty Line Drops This Fall

Shannon Farrell
by

product without label News: Beauty Products Sans Labels; Marc Jacobs Beauty Line Drops This Fall

British department store Selfridges will create a new section in the store called “The Quiet Shop” — aka no product labels. Wait, is that Crème de la Mer? —via Refinery29

Finally some news on Marc Jacobs’ beauty line with Sephora. It’s set to hit stores this Fall! —via Fashionista

Celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman gave easy tips on trying a more natural diet this year — like planning ahead when you know you’ll be on the go most of the day with Kind bars and individual packets of nut butter and nuts. —via The Vivant

Makeup artists revealed that, like skin products, you should also layer with different mascaras. Layer a coat of regular mascara over a coat of waterproof to hold a curl better. —via Allure

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share