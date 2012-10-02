News: Ashley Greene Teams Up With Mark; Lena Dunham Models For ASOS

Ashley Greene is teaming up with Mark to stop dating abuse by launching a lipstick-and-compact gift set where 100 perfect of the net proceeds go to ending domestic violence. —via BellaSugar

—

Lena Dunham modeled for ASOS Magazine and their new interactive app. One word. GORGEOUS. —via Refinery29

—

Straight hair may be the hot thing this season, but Paul Mitchell is making sure curly girls don’t feel left out. He launched a curl-defining line just yesterday, available in salons nationwide. —via WWD

—

Olivia Wilde and America Ferrera talk beauty and their new documentary Half the Sky, premiering tonight at 9 PM on PBS. —via Allure.com



