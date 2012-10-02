StyleCaster
News: Ashley Greene Teams Up With Mark; Lena Dunham Models For ASOS

Shannon Farrell
Ashley Greene Mark

Ashley Greene is teaming up with Mark to stop dating abuse by launching a lipstick-and-compact gift set where 100 perfect of the net proceeds go to ending domestic violence. —via BellaSugar

Lena Dunham modeled for ASOS Magazine and their new interactive app. One word. GORGEOUS. —via Refinery29

Straight hair may be the hot thing this season, but Paul Mitchell is making sure curly girls don’t feel left out. He launched a curl-defining line just yesterday, available in salons nationwide. —via WWD

Olivia Wilde and America Ferrera talk beauty and their new documentary Half the Sky, premiering tonight at 9 PM on PBS. —via Allure.com


 

 

