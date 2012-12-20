News: Ashley Greene Now Has To Pay $1,200 For A Hair Cut

Ashley Greene‘s mane man and What Not To Wear hairstylist Ted Gibson has raised his fee to $1,200 for a cut. If he can give us these gorgeous waves, it might actually be worth it! – via Beauty High

—

A new study has found that two out of five African-American women skip working out because they don’t want to ruin their hair. But we’re pretty sure women of every race have avoided the gym to preserve a blowout (guilty as charged!). – via The Cut

—

Park And Rec‘s Chris Pratt revealed two major makeovers on Conan. First the star got ripped for the film Zero Dark Thirty, and then he immediately gained 60 pounds for another movie role. -via TooFab

—

Sick of winter already? Take a peek at Chanel’s spring makeup collection, Printemps Précieux (French for “precious spring”), out in January. – via Refinery29