StyleCaster
Share

News: Ariel Winter Goes Red; Cate Blanchett Scores A $10M Beauty Contract

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Ariel Winter Goes Red; Cate Blanchett Scores A $10M Beauty Contract

Wendy Rodewald
by

Ariel Winter's new red hair

Sofia Vergara isn’n the only Modern Family star to get a makeover this week. Ariel Winter dyed her hair bright red! — via People StyleWatch

Cate Blanchett‘s $10 million fragrance deal with Armani is even bigger than Brad Pitt‘s paycheck from Chanel No 5. — via Beauty High

Director Wes Anderson has made three quirky short films starring French actress Léa Seydoux for new fragrance Prada Candy L’Eau, and the final chapter is available to watch now. — via PopSugar Beauty

A pregnant Kim Kardashian tweeted about getting a spray tan with her new sunless tanner — but is it same to fake bake when you’re pregnant? — via Allure

Pretty! See eight new shades from Essie‘s resort and bridal collections. — via Glamour

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share