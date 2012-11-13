News: How Anne Hathaway Lost 25lbs (!); Nail Art Kiosks Coming To CVS

According to her interview with Vogue, Anne Hathaway (their latest cover girl) lost 25 pounds for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables by eating “two thin squares of dried oatmeal paste a day.” Now that is dedication to your craft. —via Vogue.com

Test nail polish and nail wraps before you buy them? What an idea! CVS is launching nail art kiosks in their stores with Essie, Salma Hayek’s Nuance, Maybelline and Sally Hansen. —via Racked.com

Recreate Hollywood’s most iconic hairstyles with tips Lucky scored from Oribe. Holiday hair is here! —via Luckymag.com

There were two things to celebrate yesterday — Veteran’s day, and of course, Ryan Gosling’s 32nd birthday. Here’s a look at his 32 hottest moments. —via Stylecaster.com