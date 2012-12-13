StyleCaster
News: Anne Hathaway Responds To Pictures Of Her “Revealing” Look; Shia LaBeouf Gets A Major Makeover

Megan Segura
Anne Hathaway responds to the crotch shots pictures of her “revealing” Les Miserables premiere look, saying she finds them “sad.” -via Jezebel

Say goodbye to Shia LaBeouf‘s long curls. The actor is now sporting a shaved head.  -via Us Weekly

Game Of ThronesEmilia Clarke takes on the role of Holly Golightly in the Broadway adaptation of Breakfast At Tiffany’s. See pictures of the star’s transformation. -via The Hollywood Reporter

Learn how to get the perfect jewel tone smoky eye for the holidays -via Beauty High

