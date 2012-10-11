News: Amy Adams Stars In Western-Themed Lookbook; Nicole Richie To Lead Seminar At Vogue University

Amy Adams stars in Boy. by Band of Outsiders’ Fall Lookbook. The actress dons western-themed apparel and shows off her quirky side. -via Vogue

—

Fashion lovers everywhere have a chance to go to school with Nicole Richie, who will be leading a seminar at Vogue University. -via Los Angeles Times

—

A new book, being released this month, will celebrate the life and work of Vidal Sassoon. -via Sexy Beast

—

Jennifer Lawrence is the new face Miss Dior. We’re excited to see such a great actress represent the brand. -via StyleCaster