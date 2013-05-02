StyleCaster
Share

News: Amanda Seyfried Replaces Liv Tyler For Givenchy; Miley Cyrus Does Pink Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Amanda Seyfried Replaces Liv Tyler For Givenchy; Miley Cyrus Does Pink Hair

Wendy Rodewald
by
Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried is Givenchy’s new face.
Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried is replacing Liv Tyler as the face of Very Irrestible Givenchy. — via Beauty High

Michelle Obama and Jennifer Aniston have inspired a 4000% increase in upper arm plastic surgery. — via Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus sports pink and orange hair (not to mention some seriously skimpy outfits) in a cover shoot for V Magazine. — via V Magazine

Don’t mess with Queen Bey’s lipstick! Among Beyoncé’s tour requests are $900 titanium straws for her dressing room. — via The Vivant

Rihanna‘s hair stylist Ursula Stephen tells all. — via The Cut

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share