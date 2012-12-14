News: Alicia Keys’ New Haircut; Hilary Clinton Reveals Her Hair Routine

New makeover alert! Alicia Keys was just spotted with a new choppy crop. —via InStyle

—

Barbara Walters got the opportunity to interview Hilary Clinton, and what did she want to know about most? Her hair, of course. The secretary of state admitted that she’s not very competent. “It just got to be really burdensome to try and find a hairdresser in some city somewhere, so I said, ‘Enough. We’re just going to try to go as simple as possible.’ It became simpler to just grow it so that I can pull it back, and I can stick rollers in.” —via Stylelite

—

Buy a new Lolë coat autographed by celebs, such as Drew Barrymore, Miranda Kerr and Rob Lowe. All proceeds benefit a food bank in your community. —via Lolewomen.com

—

Glamour has spotted a new trend: headbands with ears. Does this mean I can wear reindeer antler ears to the bar this weekend? —via Glamour