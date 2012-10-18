News: Alessandra Ambrosio To Wear $2.5 Million Bra; Elisabeth Moss Changes Her Hair Again

The month of December is marked by an extraordinary event: the Victoria’s Secret fashion show! This year, Alessandra Ambrosio will be the lucky model who gets to wear their $2.5 million fantasy bra. -via The Hollywood Reporter

—

Just when we were getting used to Elisabeth Moss‘s blonde hair, she decides to change it back. Guess her character will be coming back for the next season of Mad Men. -via Glamour

—

This weekend marks the first-ever exhibit of Mario Testino‘s work. The famous photographer has shot for all the glossies, but his photos have never been on display in a museum before. -via The Cut

—

Talk about a makeover! Tyler Perry unveils a 30-pound weight loss on the cover of Men’s Health. -via US Weekly