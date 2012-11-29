News: Abigail Breslin Gets A Mature Makeover, Jared Leto Loses His Eyebrows

For her new movie, Final Girl, Abigail Breslin (known for her roles in Signs and Little Miss Sunshine) got a completely new look, including a short, blonde, Marilyn-like bob. -via Huffington Post Celebrity

Jared Leto shaved off his eyebrows for a movie role, and the world continues to mourn his hotness. -via Refinery 29

Jessica Simpson will be undergoing yet another body makeover. Well, maybe. After losing 60 lbs of baby weight, the star is reportedly pregnant again. -via Us Weekly

To raise money for cancer research, two Colts cheerleaders let their mascot shave their heads live during halftime. Now that’s a show! -via Allure