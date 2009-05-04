New Yorkers: Get a Free Skin Cancer Screening Today

To kick off the launch of The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Road to Healthy Skin Tour, New Yorkers can get a free full body skin cancer screening in Pershing Square today.

Who: Anyone in NYC

What: A free skin cancer screening by a board certified dermatologist

Where: in an RV parked at 90 East 42nd St, at Park Avenue.

When: Today from 12 to 4

Why: Because skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, yet it is also one of the most preventable and, when detected early, treatable forms of cancer.

Not in NY? No worries. The tour will be stopping in 80 locations across the country. Go to skincancer.org to find a stop near you.