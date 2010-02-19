New York Fashion Week 2010: Beauty Trend Round Up

Now that we’ve all lived through yet another fashion week (goodbye Bryant Park!) and have taken a moment to breathe, celebrate, and absorb the trends from the last week, we’ve finally allowed ourselves to get excited for what’s coming next fall.

Between all of the crushed velvet, leather, and preppy schoolgirl looks that trotted down the runways, we also caught glimpses of some amazing hair and beauty looks that we can’t wait to try at home. Below are our picks of the 10 best trends from the Fall/Winter shows.

1. Deep Bold Lips (above)

Bold lips seem to be sticking around for awhile, and we’re not complaining. The deep plum color seen at Peter Som may be hard to translate to everyday wear, but the mixed prints and Blair Waldorf-esque vibe we got from the designer’s collection definitely put us in the mood to dress up and be daring. Over at Donna Karan, M.A.C. makeup artists created a cherry red hue for the lips that is the perfect bold new red for fall; it was mixed with a combination of reds and clear lipglass.

2. Exaggerated Brows



Brows also came back in a big way this Fall/Winter season; they were the main focus of the face at shows like Erin Wasson x RVCA and Thakoon. At Erin Wasson, one of the brows was penciled in and exaggerated more than the other, while at Thakoon, the brows were shaded with a brown color to help fill them in and make them stand out on an otherwise natural face. Refreshingly full brows for fall? Love.

3. Bold Cat Eye



While the cat eye makes an appearance almost every single season, we loved these bolder versions of the look. Devi Kroell and Jill Stuart kept the face mostly natural, but played up the dark liner this season.

4. Metallic Smoky Eyes



The smoky eye got an update this season with plenty of metallic shimmer. At Oscar de la Renta, the girls had a bronze shadow layered over their top lids and lined under their lower lash line. At DVF, the artists tried to mimic Diane’s inspiration of butterflies in the makeup by choosing more majestic and glimmery shades of black and green over typical pastel hues.

5. Nude Lips



The nude lip went hand in hand with the natural face this season. Keeping the cheeks and the rest of the face rather subdued, models’ lips were painted either a nude color or a pale coral. Rag & Bone went for a nude hue, whereas the models at Marc Jacobs wore a light coral. The eyes were lightly lined with liner and finished off with a touch of mascara to complete the look.



6. Natural Faces



The completely bare face also showed up quite frequently on the runways this season. The models at Badgley Mischka were left with a soft, dewy glow, while at BCBG, models were given a pale, porcelain doll-like appearance.

7. Violet Eyeshadow



The spring season brought an abundance of bright colored shadows into our makeup bags, and it looks like some will be sticking around for fall. We saw shades of blue and purple on the runway (and neons at Y-3), but our favorite had to be the various violet colors on the runways at Altuzarra and Carolina Herrera. At Altuzarra, the eyes were first lined underneath with a brighter shade to make them pop, then they were then blended on top with a darker shade. At Carolina, models were given a violet smoky eye — not only is the color gorgeous, it’s definitely something you can try at home!



8. Curls



The curls that made an appearance at the Fall/Winter shows made us appreciate our natural curls even more. The adorable ringlets seen at Tibi (throwback to the 80s anyone?) remind us of Jessie from Saved by the Bell. And the romantic waves at 3.1 Phillip Lim have us contemplating reaching for our curling irons again soon…

9. Tousled Waves



Tousled waves with a bit of a mussed up, texturized look were seen in a few different variations on the catwalks for fall. Charlotte Ronson gave her girls extra texture in their hair, and Ralph Lauren played with a more laidback version of the hair style, producing a bedhead effect. The overall theme was to embrace your hair’s natural texture — and it was gorgeous.

10. Stick-Straight Locks



The stick-straight locks we saw were a drastic contrast from the curls and waves on most of the runways, but they popped up at a number of shows. Along with the straight hair, we noticed that many designers and hairstylists chose a straight middle part. Anna Sui had her girls wear their hair straight (with a little bit of volume) and parted down the middle. At Narciso Rodriguez, where the brows were the main focus, the hair was also pin straight with a middle part. This style is an easy one to take to the streets, but we like the style at Anna Sui best — stringy straight hair never looks good on anyone.

