New York Fashion Week 2010: Bess F/W 2010 Backstage Beauty Coverage

Bess, known for all things leather and studded, let us in for a backstage peek right before their Fall/Winter 2010 collection. We spoke with Sarajane Lynch, the lead stylist on set from ION Studio, who told us that she got her inspiration for the models’ hair from “attic dolls” — a doll that you find in your grandmother’s attic after 30 years.

Lynch translated the dolls’ matte, dry, and dusty-haired appearances to real life in order to create this unique hair texture on the models. Lynch formulated her own product containing oil, water, sea salt, and Rene Furterer NATURIA dry shampoo to get the dry matte look she was aiming for.

To replicate this look at home:

Step 1: Start with second or third day hair that hasn’t been washed and is matte and tangled from sleeping.

Step 2: Gently backcomb the hair and pull it into a low bun.

Step 3: Backcomb and pin the curls to give it a flat shape around the face.



We also spoke with makeup artist James Vincent who used Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics to create a soft, natural, and diffused look for “skin that looks like skin.” With color names like Vapid, Conquest, Demure, and Hoochi, the products fit right in with the garments. To put the finishing touches on the models, Vincent gave their skin a matte finish with airbrushing for a flawless, doll-like face.

