New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Beauty at Timo Weiland

Leonardo Manetti, an ION Studio stylist, was the man behind the hair at Timo Weiland‘s Fall/Winter presentation on February 15. Manetti created a look that was inspired by 1960s updos (think Mad Men), and the results were gorgeous. Below, we show you how to get the look!

Step 1:



To prep the hair, Manetti coated it with Davines Defining Creative Moulding Foam to give it hold and control. He then brushed the hair and backcombed it while lightly drying at the same time to add volume. For the last step of prep, Manetti lightly sprayed the hair with Davines Glam Power Spray to increase its volume and texture.



Step 2:



Next, he parted the hair into three sections working from the forehead to the nape of the neck. The front section (which was parted over the left brow and brushed flat towards the right side of the head) was secured in a ponytail behind the right ear.



Step 3:



Manetti then backcombed the remaining two sections to create more volume in the hair and twisted the sections together into an organic French twist. After securing the twist into place with bobby pins, he took the ponytail (that was secured from the front section of hair) and wrapped it around the French twist.

Step 4:



The final product is a slightly tousled French Twist with a bit of 1960s glamour mixed in!



