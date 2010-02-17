New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Beauty at Christian Cota

The 20th century Cubism movement inspired Christian Cotas Fall/Winter 2010 look. Backstage, however, the word of the day in hair and makeup was cohesiveness. Omar Lopez, Sultras Artistic Director, led the creative team to come up with a look that meshed beautifully with Cotas color story of hand-painted fabrics and prints on the runway. For Lopez, ombre dyed wigs were the focal point of the collection’s aesthetic in terms of beauty, as they created a uniform look between all the models. Having prepped the wigs for seven days prior to the show, Lopez tells us, This is the most work Ive ever done for a show, but it has also been the most fun!

Meanwhile, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, for M.A.C. Cosmetics went with a natural, back to basics look for the face — his star player was M.A.C.s Purple Dash Technakohl Eyeliner. Vanngo explains that the liner is meant to be very soft, so as to almost create a shadow effect from afar. Here are some simple tips to help you recreate the Christian Cota hair and makeup look at home.



FACE:



1. Before applying foundation, prime skin with M.A.C.s Prep + Prime lotion, $25, at maccosmetics.com. The primer will help remove excess oils and even out redness on the skin.

2. Create a natural-looking finish with M.A.C.s Studio Sculpt SPF 15 Foundation, $29.50, at maccosmetics.com.

3. To create a shadow effect with the eyeliner, use M.A.C.s Purple Dash Technakohl Liner, $14.50, at maccosmetics.com. Pull the top lids upward as you apply the liner, creating a thick, soft, line, with square shaped edges. Vanngo says that a soft line allows you to make more unnoticeable mistakes.

4. To create a long, curled lash, apply M.A.C.s Zoom Lash Mascara in Zoomblack, $13, at maccosmetics.com.

5. For cheeks, Vanngo suggests applying a creme blush, like M.A.C. Crme Color Base in Rich Coral, $16.50, at maccosmetics.com. Use your fingers to apply, which gives the face a more natural flush.

6. Finish off the look with M.A.C.s original Lipstick in Myth, $14, at maccosmetics.com.



HAIR:



Since gray hair is all the rage this season (just look at Tavi), try the trend without making a permanent commitment by testing out an ombre wig like the ones Lopez used on Cota’s runway. To prepare the wig, first color the bottom with either a grayish-blue or a copper-red (the choice is yours). Lopez then used Sultras Sophisticate Power Dryer, $280, to dry the wigs. Finally, he went over the wigs with Sultras Seductress styling iron, $230, flicking some pieces of hair up and some pieces down. If youre not daring enough to try the ombre look, however, you can still follow these simple steps to create a similar look — sans the color.

1. Next time you’re at the hairdresser, ask your stylist to give you a bob, shattering the ends so that they’re not in a traditional round shape.

2. Using The Sophisticate blow dryer, flip hair upside down, brushing with a flat paddle brush so that its completely straight.

3. Finally, flat iron the hair, but alternate sections, straightening some pieces and leaving some with a bit more volume.

FINAL LOOK:

