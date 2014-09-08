Carolina Herrera’s Show Gave Us a Gorgeous Eye That Works with (At Least) 5 Lip Shades

If there’s one thing we love, it’s makeup versatile enough to go with everything, which is why we fell for the look backstage at Carolina Herrera’s spring 2015 show. While the clothing was heavily influenced by Japanese culture, the makeup look was a dewy, bronze eye paired with five different shades of lipstick (each model was given a lipstick color based on the color of her garments). Essentially, this eye makeup proved that it can be worn with any lip color — and look amazing.

MORE: Learn an Easier Way to Marble Your Nails, As Seen at Opening Ceremony

Lead makeup artist Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics created the look focusing on the lip colors, but by doing so created an incredibly versatile eye look, too. “Carolina, you know she really loves the girls who are really beautiful, quite classic and sophisticated. So we’re doing a lip focus this season,” Kendal told us backstage. As for the eyes, she began by using MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Continuism in the outer corner, blending in a pretty, wing shape. Then, on the center of the lid, she applied the Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Indianwood, gently blending. As for the dewy, shimmer effect happening, Kendal used the Veluxe eyeshadow palette that will be released in spring 2015 — with a darker brown shimmer on the outer corner and a lighter, pearlescent gold shimmer on the inner corner of the eye. Kendal used cream eyeliner close to the root of the lashes, but kept the eyes mascara-free for a more contemporary look.

As for the lips, each model was given one of five different colors: MAC Red, Brave Red, Make Me Gorgeous, Girl About Town, and Divaish. While some of the lip colors have blue undertones, others have a more peachy look, and one is a more classic red. Kendal explained that for spring, makeup will be trending towards the dewy, shimmering finish, which goes wonderfully with the bold lip of this look.