Trend Spotting at New York Fashion Week Fall 2014: Every Kind of Ponytail

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, which means that backstage at the shows, beauty trends for fall are getting their wings. From brightly colored hair at Emerson to the graphic eyes at Herve Leger, the looks at this season’s shows have not disappointed.
While all the individual looks may be gorgeous, the trends are what we’re really after. Eye makeup may be the focus for fall when it comes to cosmetics, but ponytails are clearly the standout hair trend for fall. Above, we’ve rounded up the bevy of ponies we’ve seen on the runways. From high to low to colored to accessorized, however you wear a ponytail, you’ll be on trend.
High, low, colored, or sleek, ponytails will be one of the biggest trends for fall 2014.
Backstage at Herve Leger, Bumble and bumble lead hairstylist Laurent Philippon created a high, slick ponytail, while colorist Zoe Wiepert colored orange and blue hair extensions to add to the look.
At Kate Spade, lead hairstylist Tommy Buckett for Garnier styled hair in a high, sleek ponytail and gave it some edge by wrapping a strip of leather around the base of the pony and securing it with a pin.
Hairstylist Didier Malige went for a textured ponytail inspired by Lee Miller at Band of Outsiders, where hair was gently pulled into a low ponytail, covering the ears.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Hairstylist Orlando Pita for Phyto designed the low ponytail at Derek Lam, complete with a middle part and tons of volume at the lengths.
Photo:
Anna Webber
Tresemme hairstylist Jeanie Syfu created the deconstructed, tomboy inspired ponytail at Rebecca Minkoff.
Hairstylist Matthew Curtis for Tresemme styled the sleek, side parted ponies at Vivienne Tam, wrapping hair around the base of the pony to conceal the rubber band and give it a polished finished.
To keep the look effortlessly chic, hairstylist Guido Palau for Redken gave the models at Victoria Beckham a simple, loose, low ponytail.