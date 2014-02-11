Trend Spotting at New York Fashion Week Fall 2014: Every Kind of Ponytail

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, which means that backstage at the shows, beauty trends for fall are getting their wings. From brightly colored hair at Emerson to the graphic eyes at Herve Leger, the looks at this season’s shows have not disappointed.

While all the individual looks may be gorgeous, the trends are what we’re really after. Eye makeup may be the focus for fall when it comes to cosmetics, but ponytails are clearly the standout hair trend for fall. Above, we’ve rounded up the bevy of ponies we’ve seen on the runways. From high to low to colored to accessorized, however you wear a ponytail, you’ll be on trend.

