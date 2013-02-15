New York Fashion Week Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

New York Fashion Week is constantly our favorite part of each season. Besides running from show to show spotting the most creative street style and catching up with our favorite hairstylists and makeup artists backstage, the beauty trends that come out of Fashion Week are the main reason for the season.
Fall 2013 is proving to be one of the boldest makeup seasons yet, with trends like matte makeup, burgundy lips and statement eyes taking over the runways. We’ve spotted some major trends happening, and more than just learning how to get the looks, we discovered how to wear all of the trends right now.
From the braids at Alice + Olivia to the cat eyes at Anna Sui, there’s plenty of hair and makeup inspiration for our every day lives, plus the special occasions that will be popping up in the coming months. Whether you’re looking to update your style or you’re braving bold looks, there are plenty of trends that you can adopt immediately. Take a look at the trends to come out of NYFW and tell us which ones you’ll be trying at home.
Take a look at the beauty trends taking over the Fall 2013 runways.
Bold lips at Vivienne Tam complimented the collection's "Hong Kong Gothic" inspiration.
Channeling a femme fatale full of drama, Badgley Mischka's bold lip mirrored the structured tailoring of the clothing.
Braids: A loose, braided updo at Alice + Olivia was inspired by Renaissance romance and finished off with a crimson lip.
At Alexandre Herchcovitch, braids were kept close to the head while half of the hair was kept free for a loose, side flow.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
For the Christian Siriano show, Antoinette Beenders for Aveda created an intricate fishtail braid updo.
Low Ponytails: Jeremy Laing kept the low ponytail straight and loose with flyaways.
The low ponytail at Milly by Michelle Smith is entirely wearable.
Suno's collection was all about powerful armor, and a low ponytail is a statement of strength for women.
Matte Makeup: Kenneth Cole's matte lips were a standout statement on an otherwise colorless look.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Nicole Miller kept makeup matte and neutral for a naturally beautiful look.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Costello Tagliapietra's tomato red matte lips were the focal point of the face.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
No Mascara: Diane Von Furstenberg's bold lips were offset by no mascara and effortlessly beautiful hair.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Ohne Titel's look went with no mascara and kept strands sleek.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Richard Chai's look created by James Kaliardos for Maybelline was an edgy, taupe eye, sans mascara.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Sophie Theallet's side part was inspired by the fashion girl who loves to travel, styled by Peter Grey for Cutler.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Charlotte Ronson went for a mod look, pairing a side part with a cat eye and a nude lip.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Sleek, Straight Hair: DKNY's American look was straight strands and neutral makeup.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Catherine Malandrino's sleek locks were offset by bold brows.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
At VPL, the sleek hair was kept entirely to one side and slicked down to the head on the other side.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Statement Eyes: Libertine's dark, dramatic eyes were balanced out by a nude lip and loose hair.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Thick Cat Eyes: Anna Sui's thick, black liner brought just the right amount of fierce drama.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Jason Wu's matte purple cat eye created by Diane Kendal for Lancome was vibrant and we love that it can be translated into multiple colors depending on your mood.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
At Jung Wan, the extreme cat eyes extended just about to the temples, making for a huge impact.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Twists: Monique Lhuillier's twisted updo was incredibly artistic.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
The look at Zuhair Murad was ornate and intricate, adorned with golden leaves for a Grecian feel.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Elie Saab's twisted hair was kept to one side, close to the head.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Voluminous Hair: Inspired by '70s disco glam, Tommy Buckett for Garnier Fructis set hair in large rollers and then backcombed for major volume at Kate Spade.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Lela Rose stacked on the volume and left hair as the focus of the beauty look with an almost bare face.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Fusing uptown and downtown, Guido Palau for Redken curled hair and brushed out for mega volume for the Marc by Marc Jacobs show.
Photo:
/Imax Tree