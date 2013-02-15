New York Fashion Week Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

New York Fashion Week is constantly our favorite part of each season. Besides running from show to show spotting the most creative street style and catching up with our favorite hairstylists and makeup artists backstage, the beauty trends that come out of Fashion Week are the main reason for the season.

Fall 2013 is proving to be one of the boldest makeup seasons yet, with trends like matte makeup, burgundy lips and statement eyes taking over the runways. We’ve spotted some major trends happening, and more than just learning how to get the looks, we discovered how to wear all of the trends right now.

From the braids at Alice + Olivia to the cat eyes at Anna Sui, there’s plenty of hair and makeup inspiration for our every day lives, plus the special occasions that will be popping up in the coming months. Whether you’re looking to update your style or you’re braving bold looks, there are plenty of trends that you can adopt immediately. Take a look at the trends to come out of NYFW and tell us which ones you’ll be trying at home.