6 Beauty Trends of NYFW Spring 2022 You’re About to See Everywhere

It’s possible hair and makeup artists were a bit bored being stuck inside the past 18 months because the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 beauty trends sparked a ton of joy. Colorful braids, sky-high hair, just-kissed lips and gold lids ruled the runways. Some years, the no-makeup makeup trends a bit too hard and runway looks can be a little, dare we say, boring. But for 2022, we’re not holding back. You heard it here.

Designers and artists had fun with color — warm tones and bold brights. Makeup wasn’t just on the face, either. Some models hit the runway with splashes of color head to toe. This season also saw a few more recent trends make a comeback. The Korean beauty-style just-kissed lip is so chic and hair accessories haven’t been this popular since the OG Gossip Girl.

Below, a few of our favorites to take inspo from now to bring a little spring into your fall look.

Braids, Braids, Braids

Colorful micro braids at Collina Strada stole the show (above), while pigtail braids added a quirky-cute vibe at Anna Mason and ’90s baby braids provided a throwback vibe at Altuzarra. While braids aren’t exactly a trend, we haven’t seen so many different types hit the runway in a long time. It’s time to fire up YouTube for all the tutorials.

Sculptural Hair

Hair reached epic heights at Christian Siriano (above) with ribbon-threaded strands that literally stood out. At Thom Browne towering hair sculptures added to the fantasy. Hairstylist Evanie Frausto brought Christian Cowan’s playfulness with voluminous styles. Call it pandemic boredom but the creativity here is next-level.

Shades of Gold

Earth toned-makeup was all over the red carpet for spring/summer, even more so than the usual brights and pastels of the season. Gold stood out among the rest. At Naeem Khan (above), gilded gold popped against a classic cat-eye. Models at Aadnevik went more laid-back with beachy waves and swipes of gold across the lids.

Anything Goes

It’s all about having fun this spring and how refreshing is that? Makeup artist James Kaliardos applied this fire-inspired eye makeup to models at Rodarte (above). Models at Collina Strada went for the garden fantasy theme with shimmering makeup from head to toe, while crimped hair and splashes of bright shadow stole the show at Kim Shui.

Big Hair Accessories

At Tory Burch (above), oversized barrettes matched the black shoulder bags. Alice + Olivia went the trendy Y2K style with stacked red hair clips. Maryam Nassir Zadeh sent models down the runway wearing chunky geometric barrettes and Tom Ford showed rhinestone-encrusted styling clips on the updos. Time to break out all the clips you amassed!

Just-Kissed Lips

At Ulla Johnson, makeup artist Romy Soleimani applied pink and corals lipstick into the center of the models’ lips and blended it out for a Korean beauty-style pucker. Slip the lip liner and grab a soft matte formula and use your fingers to dot it on. It’s such an easy way to bring spring into your beauty routine right now.