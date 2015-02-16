The Best Nail Designs and Manicures Spotted at NYFW So Far

Whether you’re one who opts for a simplistic nude or clear polish or prefers your look be finished off with intricate art and designs, there’s no doubt you’ll find a manicure to resonate with during this season’s New York Fashion Week.
While the minimal trend of barely-there lacquer is clearly continuing, some designers chose to compliment their collections with metallics, stickers, negative space, and even nail looks created by layering multiple polish colors and textures.
Click through to check out some of the best looks we’ve spotted backstage and get some tips on how you can recreate these model-rocked manis at home.
Instead of using regular polish, the models at Christian Siriano's Fall/Winter 2015 show wore custom black and blue ombre nail wraps by Jamberry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Blue was the color of the moment backstage at Costello Tagliapietra, as manicurist Julie Kandalec for essie applied two coats of the brand's metallic hue, 'Aruba Blue,' to get the look that paired with the collection's jewel-toned clothing.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A mix of splattered primary colors made the nail art look at Desigual stand out among the many, many manicures at NYFW.
Photo:
Imaxtree
As if the braids backstage at Mara Hoffman's show weren't enough to obsess over, the models sported manicures that featured a slate-like hue, a light burgundy, and a light grey that blended into each other flawlessly. The look was finished off with a metallic gold tip.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At the Wes Gordon show, Rita Remark used two coats of essie's 'Smokin' Hot' and topped it off with a layer of 'Matte About You' polish to create the matte texture. To add a geometric touch and a contrasting finish, Rita applied a thick line of essie's 'Sexy Divide' from the center to the tip.
Photo:
Courtesy of essie
A chevron pattern was used to create the rock n' roll inspired manicures by essie at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW show. Manicurist Michelle Saunders painted a reverse V-shape of essie's 'Berry Naughty' in the middle of the nail and then added yet another reverse V-shape in 'Midnight Cami' to the tip.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Not one but three manicures showed up on the runway at Monique Lhullier's show. To create this bold teal color, manicurist Gina Edwards reached for Morgan Taylor's 'Bright Eyes' nail polish.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Over at Tanya Taylor, Gina Edwards painted two coats of Morgan Taylor's super glossy 'Little Black Dress' and added a holographic spine design to each finger using 'Could Have Foiled Me' silver polish with 'Fame Game' glitter layered on top.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Inspired by the idea of weightlessness and flight, butter LONDON Global Colour Ambassador Katie Jane Hughes created a two-toned manicure look that included negative space as well for the Tadashi Shoji show. Taking button LONDON's 'Cotton Buds' polish, she sponged the color onto the nail from the middle of the nail bed to the tip. She blended in 'Full Monty,' a golden-nude hue, to the section of the nail already painted with a sponge as well, and gave the entire look a glossy finish with a top coat.
Photo:
Courtesy of butter LONDON
It might be simple, but it's one of the chicest nail looks debuted so far at NYFW. The burgundy color used at the Derek Lam show was picked to compliment the rich hues of clothing in the Fall/Winter collection. To get the look, paint on two coats of JINsoon 'Audacity' after applying a base coat and finish with a top coat.
Photo:
Courtesy of JINsoon
Tired of the French manicure? The look at Tibi incorporates similar colors with a geometric twist. After painting on two coats of JINsoon's 'Nostalgia,' Jin painted a curved horizontal line from the middle of the nail bed to the tips with JINsoon 'Doux' (this hue launches in the spring!).
Photo:
Courtesy of JINsoon
Loving the green nail lacquer at the Nicole Miller show? You'll have to layer two polishes to recreate this look. butter LONDON Global Colour Ambassador Katie Jane Hughes painted one coat of butter's 'Union Jet Black' onto the nails and then applied a coat of 'Racing Green,' a hunter green hue, on the top to create this rich hue.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The look for Dennis Basso's show was inspired by classic 70's glamour. To complement the bronzey hues on the eyes, the artists applied Avon's Nailwear Pro+ in 'Golden Vision' for a subtle, yet sleek, finish.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The stars that lined the runway for the Go Red For Women Red Dress show were sporting some serious nail designs, specifically using Jamberry's 'Heart Health Awareness Nail Wraps'. The best part? $2 of every sale goes to the American Heart Association.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This year's nail look for Sally LaPointe's show was all about "Lady Grey." To get the dove grey manicure seen on the runway, manicurists applied a custom mix of Morgan Taylor's 'Scene Queen' and 'Sweater Weather' for a sophisticated and subtly shimmery touch.
Photo:
Imaxtree
While we saw many gorgeous nude manicures on the runways this season, the nail look at Alexander Wang's show had a unique, matte finish that gave it a ghostly, obscure effect. To achieve this, artist Michelle Saunders layered two coats of Essie's 'Jazz' and then applied Essie's 'Matte About You' topcoat for a clean, sleek and sophisticated finish.
Photo:
Essie
For Jenny Packham's show, artist Michelle Saunders created a gorgeous "dew drop" look that also complemented the adornments found throughout the collection. To do this, she first applied two coats of Essie's 'Adore-A-Ball.' Then, to create the dew drops, she applied random dots of Essie's 'Tarte Deco' topped with a smaller dot of Essie's 'Summit of Style' to each nail. She finished off the look with sporadic dots of just 'Summit of Style.'
Photo:
Essie
For Carolina Herrera's show, artist Michelle Saunders actually created two different looks to compliment the dove grey palette found on the runway. We especially love her manicure featuring Essie's 'Forever Yummy' which provides a timeless yet modern touch.
Sophie Theallet's collection was heavily inspired by gypsy culture. To complement the different fabrics and patterns, artist Julie Kandec created a 'gypsy wheel' design on the nails. First, she applied two coats of Essie's 'Big Spender.' Then, she took a striping brush and created the wheel design on the thumbs and one nail on each hand using Essie's 'Bahama Mama.'
Photo:
Essie