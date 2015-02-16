The Best Nail Designs and Manicures Spotted at NYFW So Far

Whether you’re one who opts for a simplistic nude or clear polish or prefers your look be finished off with intricate art and designs, there’s no doubt you’ll find a manicure to resonate with during this season’s New York Fashion Week.

While the minimal trend of barely-there lacquer is clearly continuing, some designers chose to compliment their collections with metallics, stickers, negative space, and even nail looks created by layering multiple polish colors and textures.

Click through to check out some of the best looks we’ve spotted backstage and get some tips on how you can recreate these model-rocked manis at home.

