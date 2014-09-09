Trendspotting at New York Fashion Week: Bold Eyes for Spring 2015

We’re all about a statement making lip color, but after heading backstage at New York Fashion Week for spring 2015, it’s clear that striking eyes will be the focal point of makeup next season. While we’d love to see more lip colors, we certainly haven’t been disappointed by the eye makeup to hit the runway, and we’re actually cozying up to the idea of graphic, defined eyes. No color, shape, or technique is off limits for spring. Between thick black wings and neon orange eye liner, these artists are making a statement with these bold eye trends for the spring 2015 season.

Makeup artist Yadim Carranza stuck with Cushnie et Ochs Egyptian royalty theme by creating this thick black winged eye that he described as “Cleopatra goes to the Hamptons.” To get this thick consistency, Yadim used Maybelline’s Color Tattoo Leather in Dramatic Black, moving the eyeliner straight across to the outside of the lid instead of a ’50s style flick up, like your average cat eye. It’s dramatically chic.

This eccentric neon orange eyeliner was the focal point backstage at Peter Som, also created by Yadim Carranza. He explained this one as, “hyper real beauty with an ode to pop art.” This bold look is just one simple swipe of the brush from the inner corner or your eye just to the middle of your lower lash. The bold color and intriguing placement make quite the statement.

Makeup artist Polly Osmond brought blue eyeshadow back for Honor’s spring 2015 show. We love this blue hue, falling somewhere between a bright neon and subtly soft shade. Covering the lid and a little above the crease, Osmond also winged out the liner in a thick, straight manner for a bolder effect.

Another look completed by Maybelline’s Color Tattoo, makeup artist Grace Lee stuck with Nanette Lepore’s 1960s beach vibe with this bright, thin white liner. Lee lined the bottom and top lids in the color Too Cool, and flicked out for the 1960s feel. This glowing white liner gives off a bold freshness that we can totally picture wearing while our toes sink in the sand.