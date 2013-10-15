10 New York Beauty Destinations Our Editors Swear By

Whether you live in New York or are just visiting, the options for making over your look are endless. To help you narrow down the possibilities, we’ve rounded up our favorite spots for beauty services and shopping and partnered with Citymaps to create this interactive map. Start your journey to gorgeous right here:

Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa

595 Madison Ave, New York, NY | rossanoferretti.com | (212) 759-9300

Celebrities take refuge at this luxe salon owned by Kate Middleton‘s stylist. The space, broken up into separate rooms to minimize noise and distractions, is so calming, you won’t want to leave. And the selection of Shu Uemura and Kérastase hair products is top notch.

DreamDry

35 West 21 St, New York, NY | dreamdry.com | (212) 886-5194

Get a quick blowout or a braided updo at this Rachel Zoe-owned blow dry bar. We’re partial to their cool braided crown style, the Bianca.

Pure Yoga

203 East 86th St, New York, NY | pureyoga.com | (212) 360-1888

Whether you’re looking to work up a sweat with Vinyasa or meditate with restorative yoga, this go-to studio has a class for you.

Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa at the Plaza

1 West 58th St, New York, NY | caudalie-usa.com | (212) 265-3182

Sip vino from the beauty brand’s family vineyards while you don a plush robe and treat yourself to massages and facials with a French accent.

Rita Hazan

720 5th Ave, New York, NY | ritahazansalon.com | (212) 586-4343

Get a hair color makeover where the stars go. Rita Hazan counts Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Jessica Simpson as clients. (She’s also the colorist behind one of our favorite Real Girl Makeovers ever.)

Aedes De Venustas

9 Christopher St, New York, NY | aedes.com | (212) 206-8674

This fancy fragrance boutique stocks perfumes from independent lines, which means you’ll never smell like everyone else.

SpaNail

120 Sullivan St, New York, NY | spanail.net | (646) 476-3271

The pastel, watercolor-inspired Japanese gel manicures here are nail art for grown-ups. Their highly trained nail techs are as welcoming as they are meticulous.

Amorepacific

114 Spring St, New York, NY | us.amorepacific.com | (212) 966-0400

The botanical-infused facials at this Korean skincare line’s SoHo flagship leave our complexions glowing. Don’t miss their amazing product selection, which includes everything from sleep masks to CC cream.

Browhaus Brow Salon

56 Spring St, New York, NY | browhaus.com | (212) 431-1124

The specialists at this brow studio will perfect your arches. Want proof? Check out the brow-shaping tutorial we filmed with their in-house experts.

Woodley & Bunny

196 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY | woodleyandbunny.com | (718) 218-6588

Cross the East River to peruse Woodley and Bunny’s highly curated Williamsburg apothecary. This shop within a salon stocks hard-to-find products from cult brands like RGB, Kjaer Weis and Ellis Faas.

