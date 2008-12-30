New Year’s resolution: Good ’til the last drop!

For my 2009 New Year’s Resolution I’ve decided to take it in a different direction. Instead of the usual “I promise to work out more” I thought it more appropriate to already work with what I’ve got.

This year I’m vowing to use up all of my products (masacara, hair spray, body lotion, etc.) before I purchase anything new. That’s right. No more mass market black-outs for me! In 2009 I’m going to finish up that tube of Max Factor 2000 Calorie mascara before I even think about purchasing the latest and greatest from the end cap at CVS. Gone will be the days of half filled hair spray bottles collecting dust on my vanity or three different kinds of Dove deodorant all in varying stages of use. I am cleaning house!

I figure that a couple of good things will come of this: 1.) I’ll save some cash. And we all know how important that is during these dubious times and 2.) I’ll become reaquianted with some old friends. I know I purchased that teal eye-liner from Wet ‘n’ Wild for a reason.

I’ll let you know how it goes. I might have to invest in a straight jacket when I’m out shopping but I’m going to try hardest to stick to this one in 2009.

What is your New Year’s Resolution?