These Festive New Year’s Eve Nail Will Help You Celebrate the End of 2021

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

New Year’s Eve has long been the best excuse to go over the top, whether we’re talking about champagne consumption, unapologetically flashy sequin dresses, over-the-top metallic makeup or getting to partake in some glitzy NYE-themed nail trends. While New Year’s Eve is probably going to look a little bit different this year, that doesn’t mean we have to forgo all of our favorite end-of-the-year celebration traditions altogether — and that absolutely includes our beauty looks. Whether you’ll be toasting farewell to 2021 over the festive Zoom party or hosting a small (and safe) get-together at home, why not take the time to indulge in some NYE-themed nail looks to celebrate the incoming of 2022?

If you’re into elaborate nail art decals, glitter-heavy manis, or this season’s velvet nail trend, there are plenty of ways to get a little festive with your NYE manicure right from the comfort of your own home. From ridiculously easy ready-to-wear press-on nails to sparkly hues, there’s no shortage of holiday-ready options to decorate your nails to ring in the new year. To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holiday, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite polishes, press-ons and nail art decor to help you get the nail look of your holiday dreams.

Kiss Be Jelly Gel Fantasy Nails

Celebs loved jelly nails this year. Get in on the trend for less with these sparkly press-ons.

Essie ExprEssie Quick Dry Nail Color in Now or Never

Black nail color is the perfect canvas for festive, NYE-ready glitter and nail art, and of course, it also looks great worn alone as it too. This quick-drying formula is perfect for a quick mani or touching up small chips.

Pvolue Christmas Nail Art Stickers

Dress up a basic mani with snowflakes and lace stickers.

Dashing Diva Champagne Drop

These semi-cured gel manicure strips feature the perfect pink rosé shade to ring in the new year in style.

Olive & June Nail Polish in Cosmic

This shimmer shade is the perfect subtle yet celebratory hue for NYE festivities. The mellow metallic hue mimics the spritz and bubble of champagne but doesn’t scream holiday either.