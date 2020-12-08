These Festive New Year’s Eve Nail Looks Are the Perfect Excuse To Celebrate the End of 2020

Scroll To See More Images

New Year’s Eve has long been the best excuse to go over the top—whether we’re talking about champagne consumption, unapologetically flashy sequin dresses, over-the-top metallic makeup, and getting to partake in some glitzy NYE-themed nail trends. While New Years Even is probably going to look a little bit different this year thanks to the pandemic and strict social distancing protocols still in place in much of the country, that doesn’t mean we have to forgo all of our favorite end-of-the-year celebration traditions altogether—and that absolutely includes our beauty get-up. Whether you’ll be toasting farewell to 2020 over the festive Zoom party or hosting a small (and safe) get-together at home, why not take the time to indulge in some NYE-themed nail looks to celebrate the incoming of 2021 (and, finally, the end of a decidedly very turbulent 2020.)

Whether you’re into elaborate nail art decals, glitter-heavy manis, or this season’s velvet nail trend, there are plenty of ways to get a little festive with your NYE manicure right from the comfort of your own home. From ridiculously easy ready-to-wear press-on nails to sparkly hues, there’s no shortage of holiday-ready options to decorate your nails to ring in the new year. To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holiday, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite polishes, press-on’s and nail art decor to help you get the nail look of your holiday dreams without stepping foot in the salon this year.

PopSockets Nails & PopGrip Finally 2021

This two-in-one PopSockets nail kit is a serious 2020 mood. The set comes with a festive PopGrip and press-on nail sets emblazoned with “finally 2021.” This low maintenance set is perfect for last-minute manis at home.

Essie ExprEssie Quick Dry Nail Color in “Now or Never”

Black nail color is the perfect canvas for festive, NYE-ready glitter and nail art—and of course, it also looks great worn alone as it too. This quick-drying formula is perfect for a quick mani or touching up small chips.

Dashing Diva Snowshoe Glitter Gel Strips

If you love a minimalist mani upgraded with glitter and jewel-like embellishments but hate the mess and are avoiding the nail salon for safety reasons, these foolproof manicure gel strips will not let you down.

Glitz Glazen™ Peel-Off Glitter Mini Nail Lacquer Another solid option for a mess-free, but super glittery manicure look, this sparkle-infused nail lacquer applies easily and peels right off when you’re over it and on to the next mani.

Naildrobe New Years’ Eve Nail Decals

These salon-quality stick-on nail decals give any basic monochrome mani an instant festive makeover without the mess or hassle.

Olive & June Nail Polish in “Cosmic”

This newly launched shimmer shade is the perfect subtle yet celebratory hue for NYE festivities. The mellow metallic hue mimics the sprtiz and bubble of champagne, but doesn’t scream holiday either.

Velvet Flocking Powder Nail Art Polish

One of 2020’s biggest holiday nail trends is textural, velvet-like manicures. You can master the look at home with these easy-to-use dipping powders, and choose the color of your choice to match either your outfit or your mood.