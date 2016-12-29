25 New Year’s Eve Makeup Ideas You’ll Actually Want to Try

You’ve got two options this New Year’s Eve: Smudge on your everyday black-liner-and-lip-gloss combo and ring in the new year as the same ol’ you, or actually try something unique, pretty, and new, like a matte purple lip, glittery gold eyeshadow, or silver eyeliner. No, we’re not insane, and no, you don’t need to be a 20-something model to pull these makeup looks off, because it’s New Year’s Eve, and there are literally no rules on New Year’s Eve (well, in the world of beauty, at least. There are definitely rules in the real world—a.k.a laws. Don’t break any laws this New Year’s Eve).
So to get you in the festive mood of glitter and sparkles, we rounded up the prettiest and glitziest makeup inspo for you to try this New Year’s Eve. And don’t worry about making these looks perfect—they’re bound to smudge and slide by the time the ball drops anyway (hey, we’re just being honest)—so just swipe them on and have fun with it. We promise you’ll still look amazing in every dark-lit bar photo you take that night. Click through to see our favorite inspo shots, and then break out your glitter and lipsticks.
Pin It!
25 New Year's Eve makeup ideas | @stylecaster
Photo:
ImaxTree
Copper Smokey Eyes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Metallic Gold Lips with Red-Rose Blush
Photo:
ImaxTree
Smudgy-Black Liner and Shadow
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glossy Red Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Soft Brows with Burgundy Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Gold-Flecked Eyes with Grape Lipstick
Photo:
ImaxTree
Aqua-and-Blue-Rimmed Eyes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Matte Red Lipstick with Toned-Down Eyes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Shimmery Purple Cat-Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Red Lips, Red Cheeks, Red Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Peach-Hued Makeup with Sleek Side-Part
Photo:
ImaxTree
Smudged Charcoal Shadow
Photo:
ImaxTree
Port-Wine Lipstick with Bold Brows
Photo:
ImaxTree
Simple Winged Eye with Red Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Matte Black Eyeshadow with Black Glitter Liner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glitter-Laden Lids with Candy-Red Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Smokey-Bronze Wing
Photo:
ImaxTree
Matte Skin with Red Lipstick
Photo:
ImaxTree
Shimmery Gold and Copper Eyeshadow
Photo:
ImaxTree
Brown Shadow with Tapped-on Glitter
Photo:
ImaxTree
Neutral Smokey Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Black, Kohl-Rimmed Smokey Eyes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Iridescent-Green Eyeshadow
Photo:
ImaxTree
Burnished-Red eyes with Pink Glitter Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Brushed-Out Curls with Glossy Red Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree