25 New Year’s Eve Makeup Ideas You’ll Actually Want to Try

You’ve got two options this New Year’s Eve: Smudge on your everyday black-liner-and-lip-gloss combo and ring in the new year as the same ol’ you, or actually try something unique, pretty, and new, like a matte purple lip, glittery gold eyeshadow, or silver eyeliner. No, we’re not insane, and no, you don’t need to be a 20-something model to pull these makeup looks off, because it’s New Year’s Eve, and there are literally no rules on New Year’s Eve (well, in the world of beauty, at least. There are definitely rules in the real world—a.k.a laws. Don’t break any laws this New Year’s Eve).

So to get you in the festive mood of glitter and sparkles, we rounded up the prettiest and glitziest makeup inspo for you to try this New Year’s Eve. And don’t worry about making these looks perfect—they’re bound to smudge and slide by the time the ball drops anyway (hey, we’re just being honest)—so just swipe them on and have fun with it. We promise you’ll still look amazing in every dark-lit bar photo you take that night. Click through to see our favorite inspo shots, and then break out your glitter and lipsticks.