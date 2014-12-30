The Best New Year’s Eve Makeup Tutorial’s You’ll Find On YouTube

When we’re looking for new ideas for makeup looks or inspiration, or want to know exactly how to get that perfect, glittery smokey eye (for say, New Year’s Eve) we often turn to some of our favorite vloggers on YouTube and get lost in their tutorial videos. Not only can they be awfully entertaining, they spend their lives buried in products and testing out different looks (and earning our trust). Plus, they’re showing off exactly how to get the look right on camera – which makes it easier to follow along (with the help of a pause button of course).

In order to make your life a little easier, we narrowed down some of the best New Year’s Eve makeup tutorials that you’ll find on YouTube – whether you’re looking for a full-on glittery eye or you want to try some glam lashes, there is something for everyone. Happy New Year, ladies!

Jaclyn Hill shows us how to do a silver smokey eye with a touch of glitter for New Year’s Eve. Hill notes that this look can work on any skin tone, and will last all night long.

If you want to be super sparkly on New Year’s Eve, try this makeup look from Carli Bybel featuring gold glitter. She also shows how to do a soft pink shadow with rhinestones – you can choose between the two!

This makeup tutorial from Kathleen Lights gives you a gorgeous smokey gold eye while also showing you exactly how to use the famous cat eye Scotch tape trick – in action.

If you’d rather go for a frosty makeup look, try this pastel tutorial from Chloe Morello. She uses NARS’ Kauai Shadow (as well as a few other shimmers) to get the look.

And last but not least, you can always try blending multiple shimmer shadows to amp up your shimmery smokey eye look, like Teni Panosian did in her tutorial.