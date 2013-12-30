Must-Haves for Your New Year’s Eve Makeup Bag

New Year’s Eve is a mere day away. Are you prepared? We asked a few celebrity beauty experts what they plan to include in their own NYE beauty bag. Take notes.

Gerry Holford, celebrity manicurist and Pedicure.com contributor:

1. Chanel Eclat Lumiere highlighting pen in medium ($40, chanel.com)

“It covers imperfections while deflecting light.”

2. Rimmel Natural Bronzer in Sun Dance ($4.99, ulta.com)

‘It adds just a hint of color and a touch of shimmer.”

3. NARS Orgasm Blush ($29, narscosmetics.com)

“A no-brainer.”

4. NARS Multiple in Maldives ($39, narscosmetics.com)

“A great highlighter to add to your cheekbones, brow bones and to the bow of your lips. You can even try it along your collarbone.”

5. Sephora Collection Long-Lasting 12HR Wear Eye Liner in Glitter Violet ($12, sephora.com)

“It has just a touch of sparkle and flawless application via the flocked applicator. It’s smudge-proof and long lasting.”

6. L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black ($7.99, ulta.com)

“A classic. I’m never without it.”

7. Buxom Full-On Lip Polish in Dani ($19, sephora.com)

“This gloss really plumps up your lips and it’s the perfect consistency—it won’t move around or stick to your hair.”

Samantha Chapman, YouTube beauty guru of Pixiwoo:

1. Stila Illuminating Liquid Foundation ($38, sephora.com)

“It is my go-to foundation for a night out. Use a Real Techniques buffing brush to apply this foundation to get long lasting, great coverage results. Doesn’t leave skin looking dull or cakey even after hours of wearing it.”

2. MAC Cosmetics LiquidLast Eyeliner ($19.50, maccosmetics.com)

“Liquid or gel liner is an absolute must for party eyes. Not only does it accentuate the eye shape but it also hides the tell-tale seam of false lashes. M.A.C LiquidLast is almost impossible to remove, which is a bonus when you are out partying all night.”

3. NARS Eye Paint ($25, narscosmetics.com)

“Simplify your eyes by using one color.”

